Matthews Police looking for 2 missing teens

The two were last seen in the area of Wineberry Court in Matthews around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police are looking for two missing teenagers: 13-year-old Jaymar Christian and 15-year-old Colby Hager.

The two were last seen in the area of Wineberry Court in Matthews around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Christian is around 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a light blue jogging set.

Hager is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has straight blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt with a green hoodie and gray pants.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or 911.

LISTEN TO PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart