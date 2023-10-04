Matthews Police looking for 2 missing teens

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police are looking for two missing teenagers: 13-year-old Jaymar Christian and 15-year-old Colby Hager.
The two were last seen in the area of Wineberry Court in Matthews around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Christian is around 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a light blue jogging set.
Hager is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has straight blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt with a green hoodie and gray pants.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or 911.
