'Back where he belongs' | Matthews Police officer returns to work after kidney transplant

"To see him here and healthy, wearing that uniform, doing what he loves to do, should inspire us all."

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Christmas came early this year for members of the Matthews Police Department!

One of their own, Lt. Jamie Matthews returned to duty after recovering from a kidney transplant.

According to the police department, Lt. Matthews has endured months of dialysis treatments, tests, and doctor’s visits. This is also his second time going through this grueling process. In 2013, he received his first kidney transplant from his brother who serves as a Captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Unfortunately, in 2019, that kidney began to fail which eventually put him in need of another transplant, Matthews Police said.

Lt. Matthews’ other brother wanted to donate but he was not a match. However, there was another way his brother could still help to save his life by donating a kidney.

Here's how it works:

If the recipient from one pair is compatible with the donor from the other pair, and vice versa– the transplant center may arrange for a "swap"–for two simultaneous transplants to take place. This allows two transplant candidates to receive organs and two donors to give organs though the original recipient/donor pairs were unable to do so with each other.

“It's hard to express how incredible it is to see someone go through what he has, twice now, with such a determination to not only fight for his health but to also be laser-focused on getting right back here to work as soon as possible,

"Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington said. "To see him here and healthy, wearing that uniform, doing what he loves to do, should inspire us all. The Matthews community is very fortunate to have him here serving, and most of all, his MPD family is very thankful that he’s back where he belongs, with us.”

