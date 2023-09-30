Matthews citizens hold BBQ fundraiser for trio of town commissioner candidates

Commissioners and community members continue to be at odds over an approved development.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Citizens in Matthews made their voices heard about town leadership Saturday.

Hundreds of community members gathered at the Windrow Swim Club for a barbeque fundraiser, but the event was about more than food. The money raised is geared towards promoting three residents who are now running for the board of commissioners this election: David Gaertner, Jonathan Clayton, and Leon Threatt.

There’s been a lot of back of forth with the community and dissatisfaction with leadership surrounding a major development project set to bring hundreds of new homes into the area.

Clayton Gillian lives in Matthews and says he wants somebody who lives closer to him to represent his voice.

“I’m looking for somebody that will represent the interest of this side of (Highway) 74. It seems like we’re the forgotten children over here on 74 and I’m looking for someone that will represent us," he said.

Steve Burton is also hopeful for someone from the community to hold one of the positions.

“I think it’d be nice to have someone local that understands our community to represent us," he said.

WCNC Charlotte asked current commissioner Renee Garner about the efforts behind the fundraiser.

"We have a lot of commonalities there. They’re also promoting community, we just have a different understanding of how to build that," she said.

Garner urged her community to know one of her top priorities is getting on the same page with citizens.

"That has been one of the most amazing things for my second term on the board, being able to talk with somebody and find an answer. And it’s showed me what’s possible, making that a bigger practice and that’s my hope, is that all of this will become, a bigger practice in communication," she said.

Construction for the development project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.