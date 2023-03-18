Matthews police looking for shooting suspect

Anyone with information is urged to call the department.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for help identifying a shooting suspect.

Officers say they were called to the City Arcade along East Independence Boulevard around 6 a.m., where it was reported a man had shot another man several times in the parking lot after a dispute. The victim had already been taken to the hospital by other witnesses before officers arrived.

The department shared a photo of the suspect captured on surveillance camera. He appears to be wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, has at least one ear piercing, and was wearing a chain necklace at the time. He was also wearing a gray three-quarter-sleeve henley-style shirt with green patterns that glowed in certain lighting, including a marijuana leaf design; jeans with rips at the kneecaps, and tennis shoes in the photo provided. He was also described as heavy-set with long dreadlocks halfway down his back.

Police noted he was seen leaving the scene with two unidentified women in a dark-colored Ford crew cab pickup truck with large tires and a bed cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matthews Police at 704-841-6793 to speak with Det. Danial Michalak, or email dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov.

