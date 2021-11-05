Matthews woman creates Facebook page sharing holiday light display recommendations

"Rose's Christmas Light Tour Stops" was created out of a mom and her sons' love of hunting for some of the best Christmas light displays in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman in Matthews has made it a yearly tradition for more than a decade to share her recommendations for Christmas light displays in the Charlotte area.

Rose Karras said she started loading up her two young sons in the car more than 10 years ago around Christmas time as a way to keep them entertained. The family would go out in search of light displays around Charlotte.

"My boys would be like light hunters, and so they would like to find different neighborhoods,” Karras said. “So we'd literally drive around neighborhoods."

Soon, Karras said others started asking for her recommendations, so she started a Facebook page, “Rose’s Christmas Light Tour Stops.”

Every year she shares a list of some of the best spots to see Christmas lights. It now includes locations all the way from Rock Hill to Lake Norman.

She checks back in with homeowners every year to see if they’ll still be putting on a light show. Karras said she admires the passion and intricacy that so many put into their displays.

While she doesn’t like to play favorites, she recommends the Hillside Holiday Hunger Drive Through in Myers Park if people only have one night to see the lights in Charlotte.

"It's a huge street. They collect canned goods for a local food pantry, and the light displays are all up in the trees, these beautiful balls up in the trees,” Karras said. “So, when you drive down that street, it's just really magical."

Even though her sons are growing up, Karras said viewing the Christmas lights is still a tradition they enjoy together as a family.

"The best full circle was that my oldest son George, who's 16 now. He actually drove us around the other night to look at lights,” Karras added.

The family hopes their recommendations light up the holiday season for others as well. Karras said anyone is welcome to message her other additions to her list... "the more the merrier."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts