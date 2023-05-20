Missing man reported in Matthews on Saturday, police say

He was last seen walking near an extended stay motel on Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is looking for a man they say hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning.

23-year-old Malik Andrea Walker was last seen walking near the Extended Stay motel on Matthews-Mint Hill Road, near East Independence Boulevard, around 7 a.m. Police did not indicate a particular direction of travel or possible destination for him.

Walker stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 14 pounds. He has medium-length black hair, dark brown eyes, and a medium-length beard. He also has two visible tattoos: a black rose design on his right forearm, and a tattoo of unknown design on his left deltoid.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white Reebok or Nautica tennis shoes. He was also carrying a white and black checkered bag.

If you know where Walker is, call 9-1-1 or 704-847-5555.

