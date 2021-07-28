Hundreds sign petition to fix 'dangerous' intersection; NCDOT responds

A Stallings man created a website that has hundreds of people in support of his concerns with the intersection at Potter Road and Pleasant Plains Road in Matthews.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Hundreds of people have joined together to sign an online petition to change what they call is a dangerous intersection in Matthews.

So far, over 700 people have signed the petition demanding changes to the intersection of Pleasant Plains Road and Potter Road. David Allison has lived near the hazardous Matthews intersection for 16 years.

He says it's almost unbearable and only getting worse for drivers.

"It grows worse almost daily," Allison said.

Allison created the website Fix Potter Road to keep up with crash data to get the attention of the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Town of Stallings. It started with major backups and potholes and has grown to include a Facebook group with almost 150 members.

"There have been 63 automobile crashes here in the last four years and there have been over $429,000 worth of property damage and somebody needs to pay attention to this," Allison said.

The potholes Allison posted have been covered; however, he says it's a Band-Aid that will eventually wear away.

"I want to shine a light on this problem so that the people who make decisions can make them," Allison explained.

He also said traffic gets so backed up from Potter Ridge Road to Pleasant Plains toward Matthews that people have to wait for two or three light changes just to get through the intersection. Allison said the community is making progress.

"The Town Council of Stallings has asked DOT to put in a left turn signal as soon as possible," he said.

Allison said all he's trying to do is help find a solution for the people in his neighborhood. He's hoping his efforts will lead to the intersection getting a major facelift.

"We have a whole design set up for this entire intersection where there will be turning lanes in each direction, there will be two lanes in each direction, and it will look like a modern intersection you can be proud of and one that’s efficient," Allison said.

David Uchiyama with NCDOT issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"NCDOT officials are working with the Town of Stallings to install an interim left turn signal light for the northbound and eastbound directions until the Town’s project can be completed. They are executing the agreement now."