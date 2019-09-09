MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police officers were searching for a missing teen in Matthews on Monday.

Talayeh Joel, 16, was last seen in the 2500 block of Fitzpatrick Ln. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators did not have a clothing description but said she may have been wearing tie-dyed Crocs.

Joel has brown, curly, shoulder-length hair. She's around 5' 3" and weighs about 110 lbs.

If you know anything about Joel's whereabouts, please call 704-847-5555 or 911.

