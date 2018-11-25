MATTHEWS, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Richard Michael Gibbons.

Gibbons is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Gibbons is a 79-year-old white man with gray hair that is short or balding, according to the report. He is 5 feet, eight inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes.

He was last known to be wearing black pants with a gray sweater, and was last seen in the 200 block of Foxfield Lane in Matthews.

The report also mentions a light blue Hyundai Santa Fe from 2009.

Anyone with information is asked to call T. Jordan at the Matthews Police Department at 704-400-1966.

