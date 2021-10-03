Silver Alert issued for missing Matthews man

Alemseghed Habtemariam was last seen early on March 9.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Matthews, North Carolina.

Alemseghed Habtemariam, 64, was last seen early on Tuesday, March 9. He was last known to be wearing a wine-colored hoodie, black beanie and khaki pants. He is 5' 6", weighs 126 pounds, has brown eyes, a bald head, and a white beard.

Habtemariam walks with a cane and has a noticeable limp. Officials said he suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or 704-847-5555.

