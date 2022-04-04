Mattie's Diner announces opening date for new location

A former fixture at the NC Music Factory, Mattie's Diner is finally ready to reopen at its new location along The Plaza in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mattie's Diner, a once-popular diner just outside Uptown Charlotte, has announced its reopening plans for its new location along The Plaza.

Mattie's Diner announced on Facebook that it plans to open on April 25. The announcement was made in a post advertising the restaurant is hiring for all positions with an estimated training start date of April 18. Mattie's is looking for servers, line cooks, preppers and hosts.

There are a few requirements. Mattie's said all applicants should "have some hustle," be on time, take pride in all they do, and ummm, "really care" about what they do.

"You hear it all the time, but you have to love being part of a team," the post reads in part. "This set up does not work if you don't."

The Mattie's Diner building was moved to its current location along The Plaza back in September. It had been in storage since the location was transformed into an office building for the AvidXchange company.

The new location is at the corner of The Plaza and Shamrock Drive, bordering the NoDa and Plaza-Shamrock neighborhoods. Before Mattie's moved in, a tire store sat on the corner.

"COVID came along and slowed us down," owner Matt King said. "There's been a lot of hiccups along the way."

The new location will have additional seating compared to the original location outside the NC Music Factory. In addition to more seating inside the diner, Mattie's plans to renovate the tire store with an outdoor patio for customers.

