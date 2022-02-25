Check your quarters! Maya Angelou quarters circulating in the Triad

The United States Mint started shipping out in January, quarters featuring the image of America’s poet and Civil Rights activist, Maya Angelou.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Check your quarters because you might very well have a special one with ties to Winston-Salem in one of your pockets!

The poet is known for her many works including, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" in 1969. Angelou also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

She died in 2014 at the age of 86 at her home in Winston-Salem.

The quarter shows Angelou with outstretched arms and a bird behind her in flight and a rising sun which are images inspired by her poetry.