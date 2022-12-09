Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville

Ken McCool's team shared updates on Twitter, noting he will be kept overnight into Saturday for evaluation.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon.

A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.

For immediate release: pic.twitter.com/LXvoOWczyU — Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool (@KenMcCool1) December 10, 2022

The initial statement, shared around 8 p.m., originally said doctors were hopeful McCool would be released Friday night. However, a follow-up tweet said he would be kept overnight in Asheville for further observation.

Tom Miner, a marketing consultant for iHeartRadio in Charlotte, tweeted that he and the other passenger were both cleared by medical staff. Miner noted McCool was in good spirits and being cared for by doctors.

Thankfully I am okay. I was evaluated by medical staff and cleared.



I was in the car with @KenMcCool1 and @LukePDrago. Ken is in good spirits and doctors are taking care of him now. We anticipate he’ll be released later tonight. https://t.co/ZrxP9cOtBa — Tom Miner (@TomMinerCLT) December 10, 2022

