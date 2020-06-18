Mayor Lyles proclaims June 19th as day of recognition for 'Juneteenth'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has just signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth in Charlotte.
The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas were told by Union troops they were freed. Because of how remote the area was, they're believed to be the last slaves to get word of the news, over two months after the Civil War ended.
New York and Virginia's governors both announced their support for making Juneteenth a holiday in their respective states. Several businesses, including Target, have announced they'll be giving employees off for the day.