This is why McAlpine Creek turned blue

Charlotte Stormwater Services said blue dye likely entered the creek from the stormwater system.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cause of the suspicious blue tint spotted in the waters of McAlpine Creek in Charlotte Tuesday has been identified.

A photo of the blue water was originally sent to our newsroom from WCNC Charlotte viewer Luz Velez-Salem.

Rusty Rozzelle of Charlotte Stormwater Services said a sample collected from the creek confirmed the blue water came from the McAlpine Wastewater Treatment Plant. Officials identified the tint as an inert dye with no trace of contaminants.

Rozzelle said the blue dye passed through the plant and could have entered the stormwater system through several pathways, including runoff from nearby industry, a private plumber, or someone simply flushing the dye down a toilet. Officials were not able to identify the exact source.

The creek water quickly cleared because the dye was water-soluble and fast-moving, according to Rozzelle.