McKee Road Baptist Church hosting donation drive for community members

Community members can shop for items at the church gymnasium in the rear parking lot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is taking this weekend to give back to a community in need.

McKee Road Baptist Church is hosting 'A Day of Giving' where community members can receive new or gently used items.

The church held a Donation Day on Friday where members of the church dropped off clothing, shoes, coats, hats, toys and other essential items.

Community members can pick up items at the church gymnasium in the rear parking lot, at 4300 McKee Road, Charlotte NC.

For more information, contact the church office at 704-846-2237 or jlong@mckeeroadbaptist.org.

