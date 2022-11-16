Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office move juveniles ahead of detention center closure

The discontinuation is effective at the conclusion of the three-year agreement with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on December 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced all juvenile residents have been transferred to North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) juvenile detention facilities, as of Tuesday.

This comes after MCSO announced the closing of the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center to happen December 1.

“Discontinuing operations at the Juvenile Detention Center was not an easy decision, but when you consider the operating costs for a non-mandated function it made sound financial sense to end juvenile operations at the end of the three-year agreement with NCDPS. MCSO has a responsibility to the citizens of Mecklenburg County to operate in a fiscally responsible manner and our focus must be on the mandated services that we are required to provide,” said Sheriff McFadden.

MSCO officials said the transportation of the juveniles transferred to other juvenile detention facilities and the transition to other facilities has been seamless.

MCSO officials also say although juvenile detention operations will cease, administrative staff will continue to work out of the facility and the building will be maintained in case the facility is needed for future use.

