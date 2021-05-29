Honoring military sacrifices on Memorial Day weekend

It's not just a long weekend. A group of Boy Scouts in Charlotte dove into what Memorial Day means.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many families, this Memorial Day weekend is a reason to get out and relax after a year under lockdown. Burgers on the grill, a beach trip, and time with the family are all on the itinerary.

But this three-day weekend isn't about relaxing. The meaning of Memorial Day: honoring the sacrifices members of the military have made over the years.

A Boy Scout troop in Charlotte got a firsthand look at that meaning on Saturday. At two different veteran cemeteries, they participated in a ceremony and an act of service: placing almost 6,000 flags at those gravesites. Scoutmaster Ramone Givens says this exercise helps the troop understand the weight Memorial Day carries.

"It probably helps them remember why they celebrate those cookouts and celebrate with out family and friends," he said. "Many Scouts did not know the meaning of Memorial Day. It puts a picture in their mind, this is why we're doing it."

The United Service Organizations, or USO, provide services to active duty military members, veterans, and their families. They recommend taking a walk to a local veteran's cemetery nearby, virtually visiting a war memorial in Washington, learning about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, or even watching a movie about the military to remind yourself about the sacrifices made abroad for those of us on the homefront.