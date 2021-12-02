Some Meck County juvenile inmates to be relocated due to staffing shortage

The sheriff's office said these are inmates who are facing criminal charges in counties other than Mecklenburg.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to a staffing shortage, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office said 23 juveniles currently held at the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center will be relocated.

According to a news release, the relocation would decrease the juvenile detention population in Mecklenburg County by a third and allow for an additional 29 officers to work at Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, where there is a dire staffing need.

“This decision was made with careful thought and consideration," Sheriff McFadden said. "Since the onset of the pandemic in 2019, our staff has worked tirelessly for 20 months to continue operations and ensure the safety of our detention centers."

