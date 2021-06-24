Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of K-9 deputy

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of K9 Deputy Atos. Atos passed away on June 18th after a courageous...

"Atos passed away on June 18th after a courageous battle with cancer. Atos was 5 years & 8 months old and was a member of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since December 2016. Please join us in expressing our condolences to Deputy Joseph Beckham and his family. From all of us at MCSO, we will miss you Atos."