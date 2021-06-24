x
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of K-9 deputy

Atos passed away June 18 after battling with cancer.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is remembering the life of a fallen member.

The agency posted on social media that K-9 Deputy Atos recently passed away after a bout with cancer. 

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of K9 Deputy Atos. Atos passed away on June 18th after a courageous...

Posted by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte NC on Thursday, June 24, 2021

"Atos passed away on June 18th after a courageous battle with cancer.  Atos was 5 years & 8 months old and was a member of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since December 2016. Please join us in expressing our condolences to Deputy Joseph Beckham and his family. From all of us at MCSO, we will miss you Atos."

