Mecklenburg ABC stores cutting hours due to COVID-19 exposures

The changes go into effect on Monday, Jan. 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is cutting hours at ABC retail stores due to COVID-19.

The Mecklenburg County ABC Board said the move comes in light of COVID-19 exposures resulting in labor shortages.

Effective Monday, Jan. 10, the 29 retail locations in Mecklenburg County will open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. These hours are in effect until further notice.

This will not impact hours for permitted businesses such as bars and clubs.

