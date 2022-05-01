x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Mecklenburg ABC stores cutting hours due to COVID-19 exposures

The changes go into effect on Monday, Jan. 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is cutting hours at ABC retail stores due to COVID-19.

The Mecklenburg County ABC Board said the move comes in light of COVID-19 exposures resulting in labor shortages.

RELATED: A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

Effective Monday, Jan. 10, the 29 retail locations in Mecklenburg County will open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. These hours are in effect until further notice. 

This will not impact hours for permitted businesses such as bars and clubs. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

RELATED: These federal programs are ending and continuing in 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

Monroe man arrested after toddler overdoses on drugs