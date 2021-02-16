Mecklenburg Co. says residents living in portions of Tent City must leave due to rodent infestation

The Order states that within 72 hours residents are required to vacate the property and property owners are required to clean the property.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health has issued an Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order to the owners of the property housing the North End Encampment and affecting individuals who reside at the Encampment, Tent City, at the following locations:

106 Tryon-Church Connector St Charlotte

921 N Tryon St Charlotte

N College St Charlotte

900 N College St Charlotte

928 N College St Charlotte

Embankment between I-277 and East and West 12th St Charlotte

945 N College St Charlotte

Mecklenburg County said the Order was issued to help address immediate health risks to encampment residents due to rodent infestation on the property. The Order is effective at 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

The Order states that within 72 hours residents are required to vacate the property and property owners are required to clean the property so that rodent eradication can begin.

#NEW: those who are living at this portion of tent city have 72 hours to leave the property. Heath Director says their health is at risk due to rodent infestation. Gibbie Harris will address the #MecBOCC tonight about this. @wcnc https://t.co/WxDXnsnNTt — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 16, 2021

An Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order is a tool available to Public Health to require immediate action to protect the public’s health.

"We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of encampment residents," said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. "This type of order is rare, but sometimes necessary. In this instance, it will help us better work with encampment residents to find alternative accommodations, many of whom have been reluctant to seek help because of concerns with COVID-19."