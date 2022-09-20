Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners taking next step in county-wide reappraisal process Tuesday

The last time there was a county-wide reappraisal was in 2019.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will take the next step in the county-wide reappraisal process.

The county plans to reassess all property values beginning in January 2023, which could cause property taxes to go up for thousands of homeowners.

In the commissioners' Sept. 20 meeting, they will consider the "Uniform schedules of values, standards and rules for the 2023 county-wide reappraisal," which lays out how the value adjustments will be made.

