Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously pass NDO after changes made

The county attorney had 100 days from Oct. 5 to get the new draft of the ordinance back in front of commissioners for a final vote.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders have officially passed a nondiscrimination ordinance and fair housing ordinance after changes were recently made.

On Oct. 5, Mecklenburg County Commissioners unanimously voted in support of a nondiscrimination ordinance.

However, since the "NDO provisions that were approved are to be incorporated in the fair housing ordinance," that "requires that document to be rewritten and reformatted to include the approved provisions," according to County Attorney Tyrone Wade.

At Tuesday's meeting, over a month from the original vote, county leaders voted on the new version and unanimously passed it. The newly-passed NDO will only protect those living in unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County.

The towns in Mecklenburg County would have to pass or update their own NDOs for protections there. In August, Charlotte city leaders passed a nondiscrimination ordinance for the City of Charlotte.

