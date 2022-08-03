Final 4 candidates announced for the open Mecklenburg County Commissioners seat

The four applicants will be interviewed on Saturday, March 12.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The final four applicants have been selected for the open Mecklenburg County Commissioners seat.

The seat is currently open due to the Board approving a request for medical leave from Commissioner At-Large Ella Scarborough. North Carolina General Statutes (NCGS) § 128-40 permits the Board of County Commissioners to appoint a temporary replacement for the period of the official's leave of absence.

A total of 22 applications were received for the temporary At-Large County Commissioner seat. Of the 22 applications, three did not meet the eligibility requirements set by the Board of County Commissioners and one chose to withdraw from consideration.

The Board discussed 17 applicants at its March 8 policy meeting and nominated four applicants to be interviewed. Interviews will take place with the applicants and county commissioners on Saturday, March 12.

The four applicants to be interviewed are Beverly Earle, Mary McCray, Wilhelmenia Rembert and Sam Spencer.

The interviews can be viewed in person at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Room 267 at 8 a.m. or viewed online.

The Board will ultimately appoint one of them to serve as a temporary At-Large County Commissioner through Dec. 5, 2022.

