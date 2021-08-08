Mecklenburg County Courthouse closed Aug. 9 and 10 after COVID-19 outbreak

All sessions for district and superior court in the 26th Judicial District will be rescheduled, according to a press release.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be closed Monday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 10 after a COVID-19 outbreak among employees.

From August 5 thru August 7, at least five employees working at the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19, while a number of others have reported symptoms and are awaiting test results.

As a result, Mecklenburg County Courthouse said there are at least 29 employees who are in quarantine.

On August 10 officials will meet with the Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health to assess the full extent of the outbreak.

Read the entire release below:

