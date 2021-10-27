Mecklenburg County employees set to return to fully in-person work on Nov. 1

COVID-19 testing and face covering requirements will continue as employees return to their work spaces.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — All Mecklenburg County employees will soon make a return to their offices, with new requirements in place for them.

In an update this week, the county government said every employee is expected to be back in-person by Nov. 1. The bulletin said about 407 employees had tested positive for the virus since March 2020, which represents less than 10% of all county employees. The bulletin also noted case rates among Mecklenburg County employees continue to decline.

There will be new requirements all employees will need to abide by. Face coverings will still need to be worn indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Those coverings can be removed if an employee is seated at their cubicle or office alone. However, they must be worn if someone else is in their space. Masks also need to be worn outdoors while on county property if social distancing isn't possible.