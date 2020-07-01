CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Courthouse in uptown Charlotte has reopened after a brief evacuation late Tuesday afternoon.

For about thirty minutes, the courthouse was closed while authorities investigated a possible bomb threat. Around 5 p.m., no threat was found and the courthouse was reopened.

At the beginning of rush hour, both 3rd and 4th street between McDowell Street and Davidson Street were closed. They have since reopened.

