Over $500,000 to go toward emergency food, shelter efforts in Mecklenburg County

Applications are open for qualified organizations in the county that provide food, shelter and supportive services.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County was awarded $500,170 to support emergency food and shelter efforts, according to United Way of Greater Charlotte.

United Way of Greater Charlotte said the funds are part of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which is administered by FEMA and intended to help those experiencing hunger and homelessness in the United States.

“The economic disruption that followed the COVID-19 pandemic has undermined the financial stability of many Mecklenburg County residents, and the harm falls disproportionately on those with the least resources, too often in communities of color,” Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, chief impact officer at United Way of Greater Charlotte, said in a news release. “The Emergency Food and Shelter Program will provide critical resources to organizations working to meet our neighbors’ most basic needs.”

Now that the funds have been awarded, the United Way of Greater Charlotte and the Mecklenburg County Emergency Food and Shelter Program will determine how the funds are distributed to existing emergency food and shelter programs in Mecklenburg County.

The funds can be used to assist in food services, lodging in mass shelters, limited rental or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure, limited utility assistance when necessary to prevent disconnection of services, cleaning supplies to feed or shelter people, administrative funding and more.