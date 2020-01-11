Halloween Safety | Families get creative as health officials warn against mass gatherings

Health officials warned against typical trick or treating, and many families worked to find safe alternatives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween in 2020 is different than years past. Like so many other traditions over the past seven months, coronavirus impacted the holiday.

Families and community groups got creative to find safe alternatives to trick or treating as Mecklenburg County health officials warned if people aren't careful, it could lead to increased spread of the virus.

Health officials and law enforcement were hoping that people would avoid large gatherings as coronavirus numbers slowly rise in Mecklenburg County.

“It’s those mass gatherings we are most worried about and we are hoping people will comply and try to avoid those situations,” Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Health Director said.

On Halloween night, lines in Charlotte's South End neighborhood stretched down the street. WCNC Charlotte crews saw little social distancing and few masks.

“Halloween is also a time when people like to come together in gatherings and have parties," Harris said. "This is not a good time to do that. That's when we're going to see more exposure."

Similar scenes have played out in other businesses in the past few weeks. This week, CMPD cited Nikko Japanese Restaurant on South Boulevard after videos circulated online of large crowds.

“We’ll be monitoring that business, and other businesses over the weekend," CMPD Captain Jeff Estes said. "We've continued to do the alcohol checks and have had good results otherwise."

Health officials warned against typical trick or treating, and many families got creative to find safe alternatives.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office handed out candy at a drive-through trunk or treat event. People stayed in their cars for safety reasons and Sheriff Garry McFadden told WCNC Charlotte he was happy with how many community members took part.

Happy Halloween! @MeckSheriff getting ready to host a COVID safe drive thru trunk or treat. 5225 Spector Drive until 7. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/2iuEyX99eg — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) October 31, 2020

McFadden is hopeful people will continue to stay vigilant.

“Social distancing, just wearing a mask will prevent a lot of what we're going through," Sheriff McFadden said. "We are not out of this virus no matter what anybody says."