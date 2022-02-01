Mecklenburg County hires new chief equity and inclusion officer

In his role as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the Mecklenburg County, Carter will be responsible for efforts to advance a Countywide equity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a nationwide search, Mecklenburg County has hired LaShaun K. Carter as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Carter has 20 years of public service experience and most recently served as the Assistant Director/Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer and Director of Operations and Inclusion at Franklin County Children Services in Ohio.

In his role as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the Mecklenburg County, Carter will be responsible for efforts to advance a Countywide equity and inclusion framework of normalizing, organizing, and operationalizing and improving internal policies, practices, and systems to eradicate any structural and/or institutional racism that may exist in County government.

“We’re excited to have LaShaun join our team. He brings a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities communities face when addressing Equity and Inclusion efforts, which will benefit the County and our community as we move forward,” County Manager Dena Diorio, said.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC