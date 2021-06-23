x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Local News

County extends contract with Historic Latta Plantation so owned items can be removed from property

The executive director of Historic Latta Place, Inc. requested an extension to the contract to allow property owned by Historic Latta Place to be removed.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has extended its contract with Historic Latta Place, Inc. to July 14 to allow owned items to be moved off the property, according to county officials. 

Initially, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation sent a letter to the executive director of Historic Latta Place, Inc., notifying that the county would not renew its contract after June 30. The decision followed an event scheduled for Juneteenth at Historic Latta Plantation in Huntersville that did not fall in line with the county's values. 

RELATED: Mecklenburg County not renewing contract with Historic Latta Plantation

According to a flyer for the event, the site planned to tell stories from the perspective of “massa himself” and referred to the people enslaved on the site as “bondsmen” who were “high on the hog” after the plantation’s manager went into hiding.

RELATED: 'This is the time' | Civil rights, Mecklenburg County leaders ponder future possibilities for Latta Plantation

Kristin Toler, executive director of Historic Latta Place, Inc., requested an extension to the contract to allow property owned by Historic Latta Place to be removed. In Toler's request, she specified that Historic Latta Place owns some of the buildings as well as everything inside all of the buildings. 

At this time, it's not known what Mecklenburg County intends to do with the location after the property has been moved out. 

According to the email from Toler, Historic Latta Place, Inc. will be removing "35 years worth of artifacts and property" from the area in the coming weeks.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

   

Related Articles

 