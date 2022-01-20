'Let's do better together' | Community calling on Mecklenburg County leaders to expand homeless services during cold weather

Homeless advocates say the goal is to have more emergency warming shelters available more often.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Round two of winter weather is on the way for the Carolinas, with a specific focus on freezing temperatures for the Charlotte area. Now the concern for many is how to keep our homeless neighbors safe and warm.

Charles Robinson is an advocate for those experiencing homelessness and said he's seen Mecklenburg County offer some help to the homeless but believes more can be done.

“There are buildings that are empty, there are groups that are in place that have understandings in the county and it just makes sense to allow those folks to get a building, go in and operate an emergency shelter," Robinson said.

Right now Mecklenburg County leaders say the county is working with emergency management and its Shelter Task Force to put plans in place ahead of the freezing cold. They say existing shelters met the need from the most recent winter storm, but expanded shelter capacity can be activated if needed.

Robinson just hopes it's not too little, too late.

“We’re not talking about animals, we’re talking about human beings that are sleeping outside," Robinson said. “Let’s just do better together.”

From now until Sunday Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center is accepting donations for sleeping bags to help those in need during the cold.