x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Mecklenburg County leaders approve funding for food distribution center

The money comes from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders approved millions to fund a food production and distribution center in west Charlotte on Wednesday.

The project is slated for South Hoskins Road, in what is now a vacant warehouse.

Commissioners approved $3 million for construction costs, with money coming from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.   

The nonprofit Carolina Farm Trust (CFT) will run the center, which will offer healthy and affordable foods for a current food desert, in addition to helping local farmers. 

RELATED: Food distribution center proposed for vacant west Charlotte warehouse

Beyond food distribution, CFT promises job training and opportunities, from teaching butchery skills to providing more than 70 jobs at the center's full capacity. Additionally, the center would serve citizens who rely on programs like Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services to meet their needs.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

RELATED: Neighbors in Charlotte's Historic West End consider creating a community grocery store

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter   

In Other News

Little girl loses her beloved stuffed bunny in Boone