Mecklenburg County leaders approve funding for food distribution center

The money comes from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders approved millions to fund a food production and distribution center in west Charlotte on Wednesday.

The project is slated for South Hoskins Road, in what is now a vacant warehouse.

Commissioners approved $3 million for construction costs, with money coming from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The nonprofit Carolina Farm Trust (CFT) will run the center, which will offer healthy and affordable foods for a current food desert, in addition to helping local farmers.

Beyond food distribution, CFT promises job training and opportunities, from teaching butchery skills to providing more than 70 jobs at the center's full capacity. Additionally, the center would serve citizens who rely on programs like Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services to meet their needs.

