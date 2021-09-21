Mecklenburg County leaders to discuss Latta Plantation Tuesday evening

The park has been closed since June when Mecklenburg County didn't renew its contract after backlash from a controversial event.

Mecklenburg county leaders will discuss the next steps for the Historic Latta plantation Tuesday evening.

According to an old event page, which has since been deleted, organizers were planning to host an event on June 19 called "Kingdom Come." The event page stated guests would "hear stories from the massa himself who is now living in the woods."

The event was not explicitly listed as a Juneteenth event, but was planned to be held on June 19 -- Juneteenth is a holiday to remember and celebrate June 19, 1865, the date the last slaves were told about President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation order to free slaves nearly two and half years after it was issued.

On Tuesday, county leaders will lay out how much it will cost to update and improve the park.

