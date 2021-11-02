Mecklenburg County leaders to talk mask mandate on Nov. 3

The BOCC meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Changes could be on the way for the Mecklenburg County mask mandate.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to discuss making amendments to the mandate.

Right now, masks are required indoors until the county's percent-positive rate drops below 5% and stays that way for 30 days.

Leaders are considering changing the timeframe from a month to two weeks below 5%.

WCNC Charlotte will follow the meeting and provide updates as they become available.

