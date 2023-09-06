Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department considering plans for Sheffield Park

Many neighbors said the decision to replace a basketball court with a pickleball court doesn't serve the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department is updating controversial new pickleball courts in east Charlotte.

Last month, Sheffield Park replaced a basketball court with three new pickleball courts to reportedly "curb crime." Many neighbors said that decision doesn't serve the community.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to neighbors in the area in August who were split on the move.

“They should have had a meeting about this," resident Antonio Jenkins said at the time, "instead of the HOA deciding what they want to do. This is a whole neighborhood. My grandkids play basketball.”

A neighbor who lives near the court spoke virtually at the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting Wednesday night, dialing in while on a trip to France. He said the pickleball court has been "wildly popular."

"But it was a mistake," the neighbor said. "It was a mistake because the basketball court it replaced was also wildly popular. It was a mistake because there is a dilapidated tennis court right next to it that's hardly ever used."

Park and Recreation is now looking at possibly bringing the basketball court back.

