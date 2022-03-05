Beat the summer heat: When Mecklenburg County's outdoor pools will open

Cordelia Pool and the Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center offer an affordable way to beat the summer heat and have fun with the whole family.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Now that the calendar has turned to May, many families in the Charlotte area are turning their attention to summer plans and fun activities for their children.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation announced the summer hours for its outdoor pools and Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman. The county plans to operate two outdoor pools and Ramsey Creek Beach all summer long.

Cordelia : Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

: Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center: Noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Both facilities will be offering free swim lessons this summer. Click here for more information. All swim lesson registration is in-person and slots are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Ramsey Creek Beach: Noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Sundays. CATS will operate shuttles to the beach from Cornelius Park and Ride on Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day weekend.

Public outdoor pools in Mecklenburg County will open on weekends starting Memorial Day weekend with weekday operations starting the week of June 13, once Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are dismissed for summer.

Admission at Cordelia and the Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center pools is $2 per person. Ramsey Creek Beach requires a park entry fee for Ramsey Creek Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

