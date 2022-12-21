Mecklenburg County shelters expanding hours for cold weather

The Charlotte metro will experience dangerously cold temperatures this week.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With dangerously cold conditions expected this weekend, Mecklenburg County is trying to keep as many people safe as possible; homeless shelters are letting more people in and staying open longer.

From Friday through Sunday, Roof Above's Day Services Center will remain open until 4 p.m. For their other services, men can go to the shelter starting at 4 p.m.

Women and families can go to the Salvation Army on Spratt Street between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

CATS buses will drive people there free of charge during the day.

With even colder weather headed our way, partners @RoofAbove and @SalArmyCLT are expanding hours & shelter capacity for those experiencing homelessness Dec. 23-26. @CATSRideTransit will provide free rides to shelters on some routes » https://t.co/CPtwLGjAob pic.twitter.com/lkaMqb4M80 — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) December 21, 2022

The Charlotte metro will experience dangerously cold temperatures this week, with lows falling into the teens on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will barely top the freezing mark both days.

