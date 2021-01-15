Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Deputies to assist with security during Presidential Inauguration

At least 40 deputies will travel to Washington, D.C. to provide security for the event.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office will send deputies to Washington, D.C. to assist with security during the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The MCSO says forty deputies will make the trip to the nation's capital next week.

The trip comes after the Metropolitan Police Department made a formal request to law enforcement agencies throughout the country for assistance with the event which is classified as a National Special Security Event.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also plans to send officers to assist with security during the inauguration but has not said how many officers will make the trip.

Sheriff Garry McFadden says the safety of his deputies is top priority.

“We are proud to be called upon for this prestigious event and have been coordinating and planning with MPD before sending our team to Washington D.C. next week,” said Sheriff McFadden.

MCSO will be reimbursed as part of an agreement with MPD for all costs associated with the trip for personnel traveling to Washington D.C.

The increased calls for security come after a group of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week. Five people died as a result of the violence.

Eight people from North Carolina were arrested during those riots, several of them from the Charlotte area.

Meantime, the FBI is warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols leading up to the inauguration. At this point, CMPD has not said if officers will be sent to Raleigh to assist law enforcement officers there.