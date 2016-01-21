Car hits Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle, agency says

He was taken to a hospital after the crash where he was treated and released.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle belonging to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office was hit by a car Monday, sending a deputy to the hospital according to the agency.

Deputy T. Oliver was helping another deputy during a response when a driver reportedly hit Oliver's patrol vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Oliver was taken to the hospital where he was treated for undisclosed injuries and released.

The other driver was unharmed.

The sheriff's office did not reveal where the accident took place, or whether the driver is facing charges in the crash.

“We are relieved that Deputy Oliver is now safely at home, resting and recovering,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a press release. “I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Medic for responding swiftly. We look forward to seeing Deputy Oliver continue to serve our community once he has fully recovered.”

