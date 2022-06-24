Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office to shut down juvenile detention center

“I remain committed to the welfare of the youth in Mecklenburg County as I have been over the past four decades. We really had to prioritize the services that we are mandated to provide and discontinuing operations at the Juvenile Detention Center was not an easy decision, but when you consider the operating costs for a non-mandated function it made sound financial sense to end juvenile operations at the end of the three-year agreement with NCDPS. MCSO has a responsibility to submit a fiscally responsible budget and our focus must be on the mandated services that we provide to the citizens of Mecklenburg County. It is the State of North Carolina’s responsibility to provide juvenile detention services and with reduced funding and rising daily cost this area had to be considered for reduction.”