Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death

Golightly was brought to MCDCC on October 31, 2019, and processed on state and federal charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 20-year-old Karon Golightly a resident housed at Detention Center-Central.

Deputies said Friday that Golightly was found unresponsive at around 9:58 a.m. First responders were called to the detention center and performed CPR.

Golightly was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 11:03 a.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Golightly,” said Sheriff McFadden, “our deepest condolences are with his family.”