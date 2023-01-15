What you need to know about Mecklenburg County's enhanced recycling program

The program now includes items such as textiles, books and other items.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's full-service recycling centers are now accepting a much longer list of materials that can be safely recycled.

The county's enhanced recycling program includes items such as hard and soft back books, textiles such as clothing and shoes, shredded paper and white rigid foam.

One main goal of the new program is to give the public the opportunity to bypass landfills by providing more recycling options.

“We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet that demand,” said Jeff Smithberger, the director of the Solid Waste Management Program.

The full-service centers provide blue donation bins for textiles, which will then be sorted and repurposed for further use.

All other recycled materials must be sorted and separated into specifically designated containers. It is important to note that the items under the enhanced recycling program must not be placed in residential curbside recycling bins. They will only be accepted at any of the four full-service centers.

A comprehensive list of new materials that can be recycled and the address of Mecklenburg County's four full-service drop off centers can be found here.

