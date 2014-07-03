Mecklenburg DA: Some speeding cases questionable after improper radar & lidar calibration

Authorities say speed-tracking devices need calibration from a certified technician. CMPD, and other unnamed agencies, did not follow that protocol, the DA says.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An untold amount of Mecklenburg County speeding cases could be called into question due to revelations about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's radar and lidar calibration practices.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said it learned of the concerns on Tuesday, noting that equipment used to frequently track drivers' speeds have to be tested and certified by a Federal Communications Commission-certified person, per state law.

A statement from the office says while CMPD equipment was tested, that testing was not completed by an appropriately certified employee.

The full implications of this discovery on drivers with pending speeding cases are still unknown, but the DA said the office will look at each case as it appears in court and determine whether the evidence from radar or lidar equipment is relevant to prosecuting.

"By state law, the devices are used only to corroborate," the DA's statement reads. "It is the opinion of the trained officer that serves as the primary evidence for the prosecution of speeding cases, however, the DA’s Office recognizes the important role that corroborative evidence by these units plays in its ability to prosecute speeding charges."

The office said, however, some cases may ultimately get dismissed. It encourages drivers with speeding citations in Mecklenburg County to appear in court on the appropriate court date (or have their attorney do so, when relevant) "to discuss available options." It says to not pay citations online to resolve the case since the DA's office cannot review it.