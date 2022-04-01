Facing staffing shortages, Medic covering costs of rideshares to hospital for low acuity patients

For 911 callers triaged through the nurse line and determined not to need an ambulance, Medic will cover the cost of a rideshare through the partnership.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Would you take an Uber or Lyft to the hospital? It’s an option Mecklenburg EMS is offering to patients who have non-emergent issues -- and for now, they will even cover the cost for the patient.

Mecklenburg EMS officials want more people to take advantage of this rideshare partnership as they deal with staffing shortages.

Taking a rideshare to the hospital is something people across the country have been doing to save money and time.

WCNC Charlotte asked former Lyft driver Essence Massey how many times she was called for a hospital visit.

"Oh my goodness, a lot," Massey laughed.

Massey said she was a Lyft driver for four years and remembers having to respond to an urgent situation.

“Yes, yes I pulled up and the boyfriend he's flagging me down," Massey said.

Massey said he told her his girlfriend was pregnant.

“And I was like, 'Oh, ok," Massey said. "He said, 'Yeah, she's getting ready to have the baby.' I said, 'Right now?' He said, 'Yeah, her water just broke,' and I was like, 'Oh, let me get a blanket'.”

Jonathan Studnek with Mecklenburg EMS said they’ve now partnered with rideshare services like Lyft and Uber as an alternative option for people who don’t require an ambulance and EMS personnel care.

“When you hit the nurse triage line and you answer those questions, and they say, 'Ah, the only thing this person needs is transport to an emergency department'," Studnek explained. "Then we’ll offer you a Lyft so you can get there.”

Studnek said so far, they’ve found many patients have refused it.

“We’ve had 109 successful trips since October 1st, but we've had many more eligible individuals," Studnek said.

As Mecklenburg EMS faces a staffing shortage, employees in isolation due to COVID-19, and a higher call volume, Studnek said people opting in for the rideshare would help spare resources.

“I mean I would do it," Massey laughed. "It's much cheaper.”

Studnek said an ambulance is significantly more expensive.

“Standard rate is about $1,000," Studnek said. "A Lyft on the other hand on our experience with the program so far is about $16 to transport.”

As this rideshare program is launched, Studnek said MEDIC is now covering the cost of the rideshares for those who opt-in, saying it’s currently cheaper than the cost of staffing an ambulance.

"Depending on how usage changes over time we may have to reevaluate that, but today we don't have any plans of passing that Lyft cost on to patients," Studnek said.