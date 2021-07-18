'I believe we all know that's being a bully' | Mecklenburg Sheriff against bill that would force cooperation with ICE

North Carolina lawmakers are stepping into the fight between several sheriff's offices and immigration agents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Proposed legislation would require local law enforcement to detain immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

Senate Bill 101 passed the Senate and now has to pass the House before heading to Governor Roy Cooper's desk.

"Since I don't want to play with you, you're going to force me to play with you and I believe we all know that's being a bully", Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry McFadden said.

Senate Bill 101 would demand sheriffs pay attention to the immigration status of jail inmates and help federal agents seeking their custody.

Right now, it's voluntary for North Carolina sheriffs to comply with ICE detainee requests.

Sheriff McFadden says it's not his job to hold prisoners for immigration and customs officials.

"Why the state wants to take on a federal issue is beyond me," Sheriff McFadden said. "Let the federal government fix the problem they began."

According to a Pew Research Report, North Carolina is home to a growing immigrant community. About 100,000 undocumented immigrants were living in the Charlotte metro area in 2016.

"No matter how we deny them or put them aside they are helping us build our community, they are not going away and we should welcome them," Sheriff McFadden said.

Senate Bill 101 is similar to a bill that Governor Cooper vetoed in 2019. Experts say this legislation is seen as being less aggressive.

"If this becomes law I have to follow the law and will follow the allow, but we have to think about it again this is the only bill that comes against Sheriff's," Sheriff McFadden said.

Republican lawmakers leading the legislation were not available for comment, Sunday. In the past, Senator Chuck Edwards, a bill sponsor, has said it's all about keeping violent criminals off the streets.

