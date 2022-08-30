Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic was called shortly after 6 a.m. to an accident on I-485 near exit 66, where one patient was pronounced dead at the scene.
Expect traffic delays as three of four lanes of inner I-485 near South Blvd, are closed.
