Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in South Charlotte

NCSHP is conducting a traffic investigation near the accident.
Credit: Артем Константин

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic was called shortly after 6 a.m. to an accident on I-485 near exit 66, where one patient was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Expect traffic delays as three of four lanes of inner I-485 near South Blvd, are closed.

CMPD says NCSHP is currently investigating this incident. 

