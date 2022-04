All lanes on I-85 were closed near Sugar Creek Road around 4 a.m. due to the crash, officials said. The road is expected to reopen around 8 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another was injured following an accident on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Saturday morning, according to Medic.

All lanes on I-85 were closed near Exit 41 around 4 a.m. due to the crash, officials said.

Medic said one victim was transported to CMC Main and another died.

