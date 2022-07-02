Medic: 1 person hurt after car drives through house in north Charlotte

No word on what caused this incident or if any other vehicles were involved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt after a car drove through a north Charlotte home Saturday afternoon, according to Medic.

Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. The car slammed into a home along Esmeralda Drive, hitting the living room on the first floor of the two-story structure.

As of writing, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not provided details, including how the crash unfolded.

A family member who spoke to WCNC Charlotte said everyone inside the home was okay. The family was working to get things out of the home, which according to a sign posted on the front door has now been deemed unlivable.

The Red Cross was on the scene to provide resources.

